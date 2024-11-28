Allister calls for NI Guard Force - which defends some military installations here - to be saved
The North Antrim MP said: “This week I had a meeting with the Armed Forces minister to oppose moves which are afoot to stand down the Northern Ireland Guard Force (NIGF).
“The NIGF, which comprises fulltime Reserve soldiers, has for years provided armed guards at the 11 Reserve Army bases in NI. Now, there is a move by MOD to disband the armed guard cohort.
“This, I believe, would be foolhardy and prejudicial to public and soldier safety, particularly at a time when the terrorists threat is still rated as “substantial".
“I strongly pressed home these issues with the the minister and look forward to his promised response.”
The Northern Ireland Guard Service provides armed security protection at certain designated military establishments in Northern Ireland – to prevent infiltration, attack or damage against property or personnel. Its responsibilities include vehicle and person searches, ID verification, guard duty, vehicle and foot patrols, CCTV and incident response.
Some bases are also protected by the separate, civilianised, Northern Ireland Security Guard Service who are employed by the Ministry of Defence.
