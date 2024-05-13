Jim Allister has called on the DUP to disavow the Safeguarding the Union document. Picture by Stephen Hamilton Photography

​The TUV has criticised the lack of discussion of the Rwanda judgement in the Assembly – with leader Jim Allister describing the ruling as “yet another humiliation and savaging of UK sovereignty”.

​The judgement demonstrates the impact of the Windsor Framework on the ability of the UK government to make national legislation which can apply in Northern Ireland.

The framework guarantees “no diminution of rights” which were applicable before Brexit – and the ruling confirms “full dynamic alignment” with new EU rights and an obligation on Northern Ireland courts to interpret them accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge was brought by a 16 year old boy who had travelled from Iran seeking asylum.

Jim Allister said: “Once more our subservience to EU law, courtesy of the unaltered Protocol and despite the empty promises of HMG and the DUP, has been underscored by the High Court striking down key aspects of the Rwanda Bill - as it did with the Legacy Bill - because of its conflict with superior EU law and rights as embedded by Art 2 of the Protocol.

“Yet another humiliation and savaging of UK sovereignty as NI is again found to be an EU colony where the writ of Brussels, not London, runs. Here again the DUP’s ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document is exposed as a sham as its promises in paragraph 46 that the Rwanda Bill is untouched by the Protocol are shredded by the High Court.

“Now we not only have a trade partitioning Irish Sea border, but now an immigration border too, leaving NI wide open as a magnet for asylum seekers. It’s time the DUP disavowed its sell out document and got on the side of demanding, not diminishing, British sovereignty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad