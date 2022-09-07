Almost 200 houses planned for Doagh

A residential development of 187 properties has been proposed for land between Station Road and Burn Road.

This is being planned by developer Antrim Construction Company in two phases. The first will comprise of 48 dwellings and the second, 139 properties.

The provision of public open space and landscaping is included in the plan as well as new access. Twelve objections have been received to date.

Almost 200 new homes are planned for Doagh. (Pic by Google).

In May, the council’s Planning Committee approved a £10m housing development which has given the green light for the construction of 57 houses in the west of Ballyclare and the next phase of a major building proposal in the area.

The application for a site at Doagh Road will consist of 27 detached, 22 semi-detached and eight detached bungalows with garages. The same month, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd granted a Notice of Opinion to approve 699 new homes and the completion of the northern section of the Ballyclare Relief Road.

A “major urban extension” will take place on land to the north-west of Ballyclare extending from Rashee Road close to its junction with Cogry Road continuing across to the north of Ross Avenue/Clare Heights and north and west of Ballyclare Rugby Club to the north of Doagh Road.

Michelle Weir