Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) speaks during his party's manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday June 26, 2024.

The Ulster Unionist party structures have long been an impediment to reformist leaders, with Doug Beattie just the latest to admit defeat, writes David Thompson.

Mike Nesbitt, Steve Aiken and Mr Beattie had all sought to take the party in a direction many of its rank and file didn’t want to go. There had been recent attempts to settle a growing dispute between the leader and the party’s officers, attempts which ultimately failed.

Mr Beattie has always been at odds with a significant chunk of his party, taking a different view from traditionalists about where the party should sit in a crowded unionist field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even his harshest critics within unionism privately acknowledge that a liberal unionist party is a necessity, both to broaden the unionist vote and to stop voters staying at home or going to Alliance.

He was open about opposition within the party, and sometimes his frustrations were clear, acknowledging that on key issues, the party didn’t back him.

In recent months his opponents strengthened their hand in the party officers team. At the AGM in Armagh, a number of positions shifted to his critics. However, others appointed by Mr Beattie had also became hostile, suggesting that for some it was about much more than the direction of the party.

The party’s policy-making body was at odds with the leader. But even the precise role the party officers play is currently in dispute, with a lack of clarity over whether previous reforms had actually been enacted or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One senior Ulster Unionist said the party has mechanisms in place which might have been appropriate 50 years ago when it ran the country – but don’t reflect its current reality.

The ability of its own structures to continually frustrate the will of the elected leader are argued by many in the party to be democratic – and a check on the leadership.

That may be true, but if the party is to have any chance of challenging its rivals it also needs to be capable of being led.

The fact that nobody appears keen to take over, shows that they know they would soon enough face same the problems as their predecessor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some are now privately asking whether the Ulster Unionist Party can ever be a vehicle for liberal unionism. Or indeed if it can be led by anyone, given the ability of its own structures to frustrate the will of the leadership.