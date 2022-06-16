Antrim and Newtownabbey colleagues ‘devastated’ by death of Cllr Glenn Finlay

Cllr Glenn Finlay.

Cllr Finlay, who represented the Dunsilly DEA, passed away yesterday (Wednesday, June 15).

The Randalstown resident (41), who was elected to the local authority as an Alliance Party representative in 2019, had sat recently as an independent member.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council is sorry to learn of the passing of Councillor Glenn Finlay. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Following news of Mr Finlay’s death, tributes have been paid on social media.

Sending condolences to Mr Finlay’s wife and loved ones, Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the whole family at this really difficult time.”

Former Alliance leader, David Ford said: “Sorry to hear this news. Sympathy from Anne and me. Thinking of you and the family.”

Ulster Unionist Party group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Alderman Mark Cosgrove said: “Absolutely devastated and can’t imagine your pain. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

South Antrim Alliance MLA, John Blair said: “Sincere condolences, thinking of you all.”