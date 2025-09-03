Antrim and Newtownabbey council raises concerns that responsible pet owners may be 'criminalised' over new puppy and kitten register plans

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has raised concerns over the potential introduction of a kitten register due to “enforcement and practical challenges”.

In a proposed draft response to a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) consultation on proposals governing the sale and supply of puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland, the council suggested a centralised puppy register be managed by DAERA or animal charities rather than individual councils and raised concerns over the potential implementation of a kitten register due to “enforcement and practical challenges”.

The proposed draft response also said that it supports welfare-based sale conditions and exemptions for registered charities and council pounds but has highlighted financial and resource implications for local authorities.

It also expressed concern over the risk of potentially “criminalising responsible owners”, if DAERA proposals are implemented in a bid to tighten animal welfare protection.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has raised concerns over the potential introduction of a kitten register due to “enforcement and practical challenges”. Picture: unsplash

The consultation, which has now closed to the public, but is still accepting local council responses, details proposals for the introduction of a registration system for persons selling, giving away, or transferring ownership of puppies and kittens aged under six months. The consultation also details proposals to end the third-party sale and supply of puppies and kittens.

Local authorities may be required to carry out a registration system and enforcement of the scheme in the future.

DAERA is proposing those wishing to sell, give away, or transfer ownership of puppies and kittens under six months old, apply to their local council to be entered into a new register of sellers and suppliers of these pets.

DAERA said: “The Department wishes to afford a high degree of protections for puppies and kittens that are sold or supplied in Northern Ireland. To do this, the Department wishes to deliver a version of ‘Lucy’s Law’ which includes measures that would not only ban third-party sales of puppies and kittens but would also make new rules for all people who decide to sell, give away or otherwise transfer ownership of a puppy.”

‘Lucy’s Law’ means that anyone wanting to get a new puppy or kitten in England must now buy direct from a breeder, or consider adopting from a rescue centre. Licensed dog breeders are required to show puppies interacting with their mothers in their place of birth. The law is named after Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was rescued from a puppy farm.

A council report says: “DAERA’s proposals would ban third-party sales and require anyone selling, giving away or transferring puppies or kittens under six months old to register with their local council.”

"Statutory conditions would include restrictions on premature separation from the mother and a requirement that sales take place only at premises where the animals and their biological mother are kept.

"Third-party sales occur when the seller has not bred the animal but has obtained it from a breeder for onward sale.”

Speaking at a recent meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at Mossley Mill, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster proposed responding to the consultation on an individual or party basis, seconded by Macedon DUP Councillor Matthew Brady.