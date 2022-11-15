The major incident at Antrim Area Hospital which resulted in the public being asked not to attend the Emergency Department due to extreme pressure is causing alarm across the Mid Ulster area, a local MLA has said.

A major incident was declared at Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

SDLP Assembly member Patsy McGlone called on the Department of Health to implement greater cooperation between health trusts to deal with current pressures.

He was speaking after a visit to Antrim Area Hospital on Monday where he met with the Northern Trust’s Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh, Director of Operations Wendy Magowan and staff following Saturday’s major incident which temporarily closed the Emergency Department.

A clinical decision was made that the department could no longer operate safely and could not respond appropriately to any further critically ill patients who might have arrived. Temporary closure of the ED allowed the situation to be managed and controlled in a safe manner.

Mr McGlone said: “The situation at Antrim Area Hospital over the weekend caused alarm in communities right across this area with the hospital unable to accept any more patients due to the huge numbers requiring treatment.

"Following a very difficult weekend for staff, I felt it was important to express our support and thanks for their efforts, at a time when our health service is falling apart.

Advertisement

“The Chief Executive made clear to me the stark situation facing hospitals not only in the Northern Trust area, but right across the North due to the failure to implement much needed reforms and recruit and retain the necessary numbers of staff. To have a hospital in the position where they make the difficult decision to tell patients to stay away should be a stark warning about just how serious the situation is.

"If we don’t make fundamental changes to the way our health service operates then we are going to see further incidents like this, with patients forced to wait longer and longer for treatment and staff working under incredible pressure. To implement real change we need political leadership and the DUP’s boycott of our institutions is letting our health service down.

Patsy McGlone MLA