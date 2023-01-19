Aontú have selected Sheila Fullerton from Bellaghy to contest the upcoming local government election in Mid Ulster.

She will run in the Moyola area in May and says she is "absolutely delighted" to be contesting the election.

Announcing her candidacy, Ms Fullerton said: "I am a married mother of two from Bellaghy. Recently, my life has been revolutionised, having been promoted to the role of grandmother.

"Currently, I am a teacher of English Language and English Literature to students in Years 8 to Year 14 inclusive.

"I am passionate about education and raising and improving literacy and communication skills. I believe that literacy not only enriches lives, but also aids the development of skills enabling individuals to become better equipped to provide for themselves and their family. Indeed, it is my love for literature, that ultimately inspired a career in teaching, as I want to develop a keen love of and for literature in the next generation.

"Life as we all know is full of unexpected twists and turns and all too often, is littered with many challenges and opportunities. And so, given this unpredictable nature of life, my pathway into teaching was not the ‘traditional one’, and at the age of 25, as a young mother of two, I found myself fighting hard to access a return to education.

"I subsequently graduated from Queen’s University, Belfast four years later with a B.Ed. (Hons) First Class in English Literature.

"It is because of my life experiences, having been unable to pursue the usual pathway to my career in teaching, that I am passionate about developing a society that enables everyone, irrespective of age or gender, to readily access educational and career pathways, so that they too, may achieve their goals, and improve their standard of living for themselves and their family.”

She continued: "If elected, I will begin by focusing on the following: Improving road safety, specifically in relation to the A6 – to ensure traffic calming measures at the pressure point that is the Castledawson roundabout.

"To procure investment locally to improve mental health; improving literacy and access to education; improving health care.

