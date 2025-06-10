Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly slams Secretary of State for digging in on Brown inquiry

Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly has re-iterated the party’s support for the family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown, following a letter from the British Secretary of State to the widow of Mr Brown digging in on the issue of a public inquiry.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Brolly said: “Just when we thought the British government’s efforts to protect its agents couldn’t get any more nauseating, this recent affirmation that the Secretary of State will continue to ignore five high court judges, one acting as a coroner, in seeking to progress a public inquiry, is a new low.

“We are often fed the narrative that the British state acted to protect life during the conflict, yet the effort it’s Ministers now make the ensure their role and that of their agents remain secret at all costs, reveals the true depths it is willing to stoop to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aontú Deputy Leader Gemma Brolly | Supplied

“The insult by the Secretary of State to point to the ICRIR as a mechanism for justice for Sean Brown is nothing short of disgusting. It cannot and will not ever do so, especially when it is staffed with former RUC officers.

“This action by a British minister would be less surprising if it were to come from a Tory, but to see Labour acquiesce in Cold War style coverup and deception to protect murderers challenges even the most basic instincts for those seeking truths.”

She said Aontú are clear - they will not stop supporting the Brown family in their fight for justice and continue to apply pressure to ensure the call of the family, that their mother is not dragged to London and the Supreme Court.