Archibald calls for further extension to Spend Local scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the extension of the High Street Voucher scheme up until Christmas Eve to allow those people who are still receiving their Spend Local card to have the opportunity to spend it.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:58 am
Caoimhe Archibald MLA

The party’s economy spokesperson said: “Some people have only received their Spend Local cards in the past couple of days and I understand that the last batch of cards has gone out but some cards are still in the post system so people may receive those in the next day or two.

“I have written to the economy minister calling for a further extension until Christmas Eve. This would allow those people who have only just received their card to spend it fully and in doing so support local businesses and the local economy.”

