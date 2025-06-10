As Casement Park funding decision due, Lord Elliott warns government extra GAA cash will be seen as 'excluding unionists'

The GAA still wants a £260 million Casement Park arena, not much less than the projected £300 million plus for Euro 2028

​The positive elements of the GAA cannot be separated from the organisation’s “political perspective” – and any additional funding delivered to the Casement Park project will be seen as supporting an organisation that excludes over half of the Northern Ireland population, an Ulster Unionist peer has told the government.

​Lord Elliott’s comments come amid increased speculation that the UK government is about to step in to fund the redevelopment of the West Belfast stadium, which has been delayed by planning objections and questions over who should foot the bill for the rocketing costs.

On Monday, the deputy First Minister said no “special case” should be created for the GAA project.

The government has suggested that it will confirm whether or not it will make a financial contribution to help build the stadium at today’s Spending Review by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity stadium at Casement are mired in uncertainty over a funding gap of around £150 million.

At the weekend, Lord Elliott of Balinamallard wrote the the Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn ahead of the government’s decision, outlining his position that the funding would not benefit everyone in Northern Ireland.

“It is often portrayed of the GAA as an organisation where everyone is welcome. While I understand some positive elements of the GAA from a sporting organisation it cannot be isolated from the organisation’s political perspective”, Lord Elliott said.

Outlining the financial history behind the stadium proposals, he said the Northern Ireland Executive’s original announcement of £138m for various stadium redevelopment projects pledged £61.4m to Ulster GAA for the ground, with a further £15 million proposed for the GAA’s Central Council.

The former UUP leader said that while Ulster Rugby and Irish Football Association received their level of funding for their stadium redevelopments, the remainder (£36.2 million) for regional football stadium improvements has not yet been distributed.

He also highlighted the political aspects of the organisation. He said: “I have the greatest of respect for many who play GAA as they see it as a sporting institution. However, the reality of the GAA organisation is much different. For years I and everyone who was a member of the Northern Ireland security services were banned by the GAA to be a member or part of their organisation.

“Even now under the GAA main aim and one of the GAA rule’s state: ‘the strengthening of the National Identity in a 32 County Ireland through the preservation and promotion of Gaelic Games and pastimes.’

“‘Membership of the Association shall be granted only by a Club, to persons who subscribe to and undertake to further the aims and objects of the Gaelic Athletic Association, as stated in the Official Guide’”.

Lord Elliott added: “Therefore, it is understood that someone from the Unionist community could not be accepted for membership of the organisation as Unionists cannot subscribe to the National Identity in a 32 County Ireland”.

He said any move to provide additional funding for the project “will be seen by many Unionists as the Labour Government taking a pro Irish Nationalist and Republican position of support and exclusion of the Unionist community”.