Assembly committee commends AFBI on pioneering research initiatives

Lagan Valley MLA and Chair of the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Robbie Butler, brought the committee to Agri-food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Large Park, Hillsborough.

Following a briefing from AFBI representatives on ‘Delivering a net zero nature positive future, supporting sustainable agriculture and thriving rural communities’, Members were provided with a tour of the farm estate and facilities.

“As a Committee, it’s vitally important to us that we take every opportunity to hold our weekly meetings outside Parliament Buildings and to meet with our key stakeholders,” said Mr Butler.

“The innovative research approaches and science-based solutions undertaken at the AFBI Hillsborough site, particularly in terms of addressing the challenges of climate change and supporting sustainable food production are and will continue to be crucial towards protecting and future-proofing our local agricultural industries.”

Committee Member Patsy McGlone MLA, Mr Pieter-Jan Schön, Director of Environment & Marine Sciences Division AFBI, Nuala McAuley, Director of Finance and Corporate Affairs Division AFBI, Dr Alastair Douglas, Director of Veterinary Sciences Division AFBI, Committee Deputy Chairperson Declan McAleer MLA, AFBI Chief Executive, Dr Stanley McDowell, Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA, Committee Member Aoife Finnegan MLA, Committee Member William Irwin MLA, Director of Sustainable Agri-Food Sciences Division, Professor Elizabeth Magowan AFBI, Committee Member John Blair MLA, Committee Member Tom Buchanan MLA. Pic credit: DAERA

Mr Butler continued by saying the “site visit was both interesting and informative for Members.

"We were impressed with the work they are currently undertaking in relation to improving the water quality in Lough Neagh, as well as the use and integration of new technologies to streamline and modernise our local agricultural and food-production systems.”

He concluded: “We commend AFBI on its research and work on developing efficient and sustainable methods of farming practices and for their continued support of and dialogue with farmers and rural communities.

“Finding the balance towards securing a nature-positive future and ensuring farming remains a profitable and worthwhile enterprise will require ongoing discussion and collaboration. As a Committee, we look forward to continuing to work alongside AFBI and other key stakeholders, and remaining a central part of those conversations.”