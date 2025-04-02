Assembly committee commends AFBI on pioneering research initiatives
Following a briefing from AFBI representatives on ‘Delivering a net zero nature positive future, supporting sustainable agriculture and thriving rural communities’, Members were provided with a tour of the farm estate and facilities.
“As a Committee, it’s vitally important to us that we take every opportunity to hold our weekly meetings outside Parliament Buildings and to meet with our key stakeholders,” said Mr Butler.
“The innovative research approaches and science-based solutions undertaken at the AFBI Hillsborough site, particularly in terms of addressing the challenges of climate change and supporting sustainable food production are and will continue to be crucial towards protecting and future-proofing our local agricultural industries.”
Mr Butler continued by saying the “site visit was both interesting and informative for Members.
"We were impressed with the work they are currently undertaking in relation to improving the water quality in Lough Neagh, as well as the use and integration of new technologies to streamline and modernise our local agricultural and food-production systems.”
He concluded: “We commend AFBI on its research and work on developing efficient and sustainable methods of farming practices and for their continued support of and dialogue with farmers and rural communities.
“Finding the balance towards securing a nature-positive future and ensuring farming remains a profitable and worthwhile enterprise will require ongoing discussion and collaboration. As a Committee, we look forward to continuing to work alongside AFBI and other key stakeholders, and remaining a central part of those conversations.”