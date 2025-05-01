Backlash after trans group tells attendees at Stormont event to use 'whichever' toilets they want

Organisers of a trans event to be held in Stormont later this month have urged attendees to use whichever toilets "they feel best aligns with their gender identity and/or expression".

​The Rainbow Project event in the Assembly’s Long Gallery encourages “resistance” – and requires attendees to agree to a code of conduct which forbids “misgendering” and to “accept people’s self-identified gender for all purposes”.

The LGBTQ+ lobby group says deviation from its rules “will not be tolerated” and people may be asked to leave if they do not follow them.

The TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has accused the group of trying “to enforce its own toilet policy inside Stormont” – saying that cannot be allowed. He has also raised concerns about freedom of speech issues at the event – and questioned who gave an external organisation “the right to dictate speech within Stormont”.

The Women’s Rights Network – which campaigns for the retention of single sex spaces – said that in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling, it is “incumbent on the Assembly to follow the law by ensuring women’s rights to single sex facilities for their staff and visitors”.

It is the latest in a growing list of issues facing politicians at Stormont in the wake of the UK Supreme Court ruling that sex is defined by biology, and guidance in Great Britain which is explicit that single sex spaces are for biological males and females only. Ministers have so far said they will wait for guidance from the Equality Commission on the ruling’s implications here.

The event, held in response to the judgement, is entitled ‘Nothing About Us Without Us – Trans Voices In The Halls Of Power’. Organisers say it is “not just a conversation” but a call “to listen, to learn, and to act”.

It was signed off with support from Sinn Fein’s Carál Ní Chuilín, independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden and the Alliance Party’s deputy leader Eóin Tennyson.

Kirsty Montgomery from the Women’s Rights Network NI said that the Code of Conduct for the Rainbow Project event “directly contradicts” the Supreme Court’s clarification of the law “and leaves the Assembly in breach of the law”.“In addition, the Code dictates that an event hosted by our MLAs in Stormont will require the policing of both thought and speech of all attendees. The very presence of lesbian, gay and bisexual gender critical people is effectively prohibited as attendees are required to agree to a list of beliefs they do not share. It will be another echo chamber”, she said.

North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston says many events are held within Parliament Buildings that promote causes he does not support, and says he has never argued that such events should be banned simply because he disagrees with them.

“Stormont is the seat of our devolved government and should remain a place where a range of views are heard and discussed. But there is a difference between debate and imposition. It is wholly inappropriate for any group to enter Stormont and impose its own code of conduct on the building —especially when that code compels speech and undermines the legal rights of others”.

The TUV MLA said that is “precisely what the Rainbow Project intends to do” at the event, scheduled for 12th May.

“According to the promotional material for this event, those who register are deemed to have accepted the Rainbow Project’s own ‘Events Code of Conduct’”.

Mr Gaston added: “This raises serious issues. Who gave an external organisation the right to dictate speech within Stormont? Who authorised them to override trained ushers with their own staff? And what gives them the authority to redefine access to female spaces in a public building funded by the taxpayer?

“I have tabled a series of questions to the Assembly Commission, which is responsible for managing Parliament Buildings. I do not believe any external group has the right to bypass the authority of the Assembly or its policies”, he said.

“Most concerning of all, the Rainbow Project is attempting to enforce its own toilet policy inside Stormont. That cannot be allowed.

“The UK Supreme Court has made it clear: spaces reserved for one sex must be respected as such. The Rainbow Project does not have the legal right to flout that judgment; least of all within the very building where our laws are made. Stormont must lead by example in upholding the law and protecting everyone’s rights, especially those of women”.

Mr Gaston has submitted questions to the Assembly Commission on the matter.

The News Letter asked the Northern Ireland Assembly if the Rainbow Project has sought and/or obtained permission from the Assembly Commission to accommodate people using the toilets of their choice – and whether Assembly officials will facilitate males entering female toilets, or vice versa, during the event.

We also asked whether the Assembly Commission – which is made up of representatives of all the main political parties – would accept speech being policed in the way the Rainbow Project described in Parliament Buildings.

At the time of going to print, the NI Assembly had not responded. The Rainbow Project did not respond to questions put to them by the News Letter.