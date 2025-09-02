A new housing development at Ballyclare’s link road has been named Castlegate to maintain a historical connection with the area.

The name was one of three proposed by the developer for the Jubilee Road location and was backed by Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown and seconded by party colleague Councillor Helen Magill who is also a Ballyclare representative.

The new development consists of 56 detached and semi–detached homes.

A report to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council which met recently at Mossley Mill, said: “An Ordinance Survey historical map from 1900 – 1932 shows the old place name of Castle Sod where the new development is located.”

The Jubilee Road area of Ballyclare. Picture: Google

Alternative suggestions for the name of the development were Castleton and Castle Demesne.

Councillors also agreed a name for a new housing development at The Burn Road in Doagh. This development consists of 44 detached, semi-detached houses and apartments.

Councillor Archibald-Brown proposed the name ‘Harbison Park’ which had been suggested by the developer to commemorate John Harbison who was a well-known resident within the estate of Ballyhamage House. He was said to be “a major factor in the addition of a church” which was built onto the house by Rev George Johnstone in 1853.

Cllr Archibald-Brown’s proposal was seconded by Ballyclare Alliance councillor Alderman Lewis Boyle.

The names Harriets Gate and The Parsonage were also put forward. The Marquess of Donegall owned Ballyhamage House and most of the townland of Ballyhamage in the 1700s and 1800s. His son and heir married Lady Harriet Stewart.