Ballymena Councillor Lawrie Philpott has announced his resignation from the Democratic Unionist Party “to focus entirely on the needs and concerns of local people without being influenced by any wider political agenda”.

Cllr Philpott, who was elected to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in the local government election in 2023, will now serve as an Independent councillor, bringing the number of Mid and East Antrim’s Independent representatives to three. The others are Ballymena Cllr Rodney Quigley and Knockagh Cllr Bobby Hadden.

In a statement, Cllr Philpott said: “I have left party politics behind to put people first as an Independent councillor. This decision has not been an easy one, but I believe it is the right one.

"My priority has always been – and will always remain – to represent and serve the people of Ballymena to the best of my ability.

Cllr Lawrie Philpott. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“By stepping away from party politics, I can focus entirely on the needs and concerns of local people, without being influenced by any wider political agenda.

“I am committed to working constructively with all colleagues, regardless of political affiliation, to achieve what is best for our town. I will continue to work hard for the people of Ballymena, listening to concerns and doing my best to get things done.”

He is the second Mid and East Antrim councillor to leave the DUP since the start of the current term. Carrickfergus Castle Cllr David Clarke was selected by the DUP in October 2023 after the seat held by Cheryl Brownlee, an East Antrim MLA, was vacated when she succeeded party colleague, the late David Hilditch MLA to the Assembly.

Cllr Clarke initially planned to continue his term as an Independent before switching to the TUV. Cllr Clarke said at the time he believed that his co-option to the DUP was “not accepted” by some party colleagues.

The DUP and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have been asked for a comment.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter