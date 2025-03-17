Baroness Foster: 'Courageous' President Zelensky will have to give up land in peace negotiations with Russia

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, now Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

​Former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster has praised the bravery of Volodymyr Zelensky, but says the Ukrainian President will have to give up land to Russia in any peace deal.

​The ex-DUP leader has told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that she watched the Trump/Zelensky row in the Oval Office with a mixture of horror and disbelief, noting “an awful lot of macho men in leadership positions” at the moment.

Baroness Foster says President Zelensky will have to accept that Crimea – and possibly other parts of Ukraine – are gone, and that he will need to make absolutely sure no one else knows what his red lines are in peace negotiations.

Responding to criticisms of the Ukrainian leader, she asked “what more could he have done?” but warned that having the “stamina and resilience to keep going” will be a challenge for him. Referencing his promise to step down if he becomes a barrier to peace, Mrs Foster said it “took a lot of courage” and showed true leadership.

Comparing the negotiations over the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Northern Ireland, the former First Minister told the Daily Telegraph’s associate editor Gordon Rayner that “Compromising isn’t weakness” and said Mr Zelensky has shown that.

“There’s always going to be a compromise, which is always very difficult for your supporters, because they want you to get 100 per cent, but in Northern Ireland if you get 80 per cent you’ve done really well and if you get 40 per cent you haven’t done so well but at least you’ve got something. And I think that’s probably going to be the same for Zelensky”, she added.

Arlene Foster’s tenure as DUP leader came to and end in 2021 amid turmoil within her party over a number of issues, including the placing of a trade border in the Irish Sea as the result of a deal between Boris Johnson’s government and the EU. Mrs Foster described the deal as a betrayal.

In 2016 she penned a joint letter with deputy FM Martin McGuiness to PM May in which they appreciated her “stated determination that the border [between NI and the Republic] will not become an impediment to the movement of people, goods and services”.