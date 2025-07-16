BBC News 'climbdown' on controversial trans podcast - as the broadcaster makes series of edits after impartiality complaints

BBC News NI podcast The State of Us came in for criticism for its coverage of the UK Supreme Court ruling.

​An episode of a new flagship BBC News NI podcast has had substantial changes made to bring it in line with the corporation’s editorial guidelines, after a range of complaints were made about accuracy and impartiality.

​’The State of Us’ podcast – which focuses on Northern Ireland news – has been heavily promoted by the BBC in recent months, but its handling of the landmark judgement on the meaning of sex in law prompted a flurry of complaints.

In an unusual move, the broadcaster has now made five changes to the original broadcast to bring it within its own rules.

The changes have been welcomed by the Women’s Rights Network NI, who say it is a “step toward restoring public confidence in fair and accurate journalism” while calling for tougher editorial checks.

The group had complained about their policy position being misrepresented.

The TUV, who had also complained about the coverage, said the “BBC has been forced into a rare and significant climbdown” – but questioned whether The State of Us will “carry news of this climbdown on their next broadcast”.

The party said that the programme had questioned why TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe would raise concerns about a council toilet policy in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling – a section which has now been removed.

The programme is fronted by two of BBC Northern Ireland’s most prominent broadcasters, Tara Mills and Declan Harvey. However, the format of the programme has raised some concern within the BBC that the conversational style and lack of interviewees is unworkable under its tight impartiality rules.

In an apparent acknowledgement of this issue, the corporation says some material was removed from the original broadcast “to avoid any suggestion that we were taking a view on whether policy decisions ahead of substantive ECNI guidance could be seen as pre-emptive”.

However, key information on the topic – which had been reported weeks prior to broadcast – was not included in the original programme. The BBC says the view of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland (ECNI) – has now been added and provides “useful additional context”.

Despite being repeatedly referenced throughout the programme, ECNI’s initial assessment of the Supreme Court ruling in April – that it is “is likely to be followed in cases where similar issues arise” – was not reported.

The original episode had opened with the question “Are transgender people about to be stopped from using public toilets in Northern Ireland? The answer is no, at least not yet”. That faced criticism for being misleading – with women’s rights groups pointing out that transgender people would have to use facilities relating to their biological sex, and had not been banned.

The BBC’s correction says an edit has been made on “what the court’s judgement might actually mean in terms of access to single sex spaces/facilities” – and the opening question for the podcast has been changed.

“Are transgender people about to be stopped from using the toilets of their choice in Northern Ireland? There was a big court ruling in London recently, and we’re going to talk about how that might affect us here”, the BBC now reports.

The episode now opens with a statement from Mr Harvey which says it deals with “difficult” issues, and that the programme wants to reflect the issues “in ways that are impartial and accessible”.

Ms Mills says that they welcome feedback and “take all of it seriously”.

In a subsequent episode the programme said it welcomed feedback, but that social media platform X is “an angrier place than anywhere else”.

TUV press officer Sammy Morrison said: “The BBC has been forced into a rare and significant climbdown following a complaint by TUV regarding its ‘The State of Us’ programme, originally broadcast on BBC Sounds on 9th May 2025. I believe that other complaints were lodged by individuals and organisations about a programme which was more trans activist piece than unbiased journalism.

“It is extremely telling that following our detailed complaint, the BBC has edited the original podcast to remove key content which it could not stand over. This includes the specific comments by presenter Tara Mills, which questioned why TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe would raise concerns about council toilet policy in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling.

“This line has been removed along with other portions broadcast in the original programme. Had there been any attempt at balance this would not have been broadcast in the first instance.

“One of the issues with the BBC is that while they have held their hands up in this instance - and that is to be commended - one suspects that only a small fraction of those who listened to the original broadcast will know about it. Yes, a clarification has been mounted on the complaints section of the BBC website but this is a section which is seldom visited by people unless they are looking for something following a complaint. Will The State of Us carry news of this climb down on their next broadcast?

“Regardless, this amounts to a rare admission of fault from the BBC, which typically refuses to budge when challenged. On this occasion, however, pressure forced the Corporation to make these changes. The record has been corrected in key respects, and the BBC has been compelled to publicly acknowledge the edits and post details of the corrections on its complaints website”.

Mr Morrison said, however, that the central point is the BBC backtracked. “That fact speaks volumes. It shows that when properly challenged, the Corporation can be forced to correct its output, no matter how reluctantly”.

WRN NI said: “The correction relates to their reporting on a UK Supreme Court ruling concerning the legal definition of the word ‘woman’. It is important to clarify that the ruling does not prevent transgender people from using spaces such as toilets or changing rooms. Mischaracterising this decision only adds confusion to an already sensitive and complex area of law and public policy.

“Declan Harvey and Tara Mills are the lead anchors of BBC Northern Ireland's flagship news programme. With that responsibility comes an expectation that the information they impart on matters of public importance is both accurate and impartial.

“We acknowledge the BBC’s willingness to address their mistake. This signals a positive shift—an institutional recognition that rigorous editorial standards must be upheld, especially when covering legal and social issues that affect people’s rights and everyday lives.

“However, one correction is not enough. It highlights the broader need for all media outlets to eliminate bias, present legal facts with precision, and ensure that their reporting serves the public interest without distortion. Inaccurate or oversimplified coverage not only misinforms the public, but also undermines trust in both journalism and democratic institutions.

“We call on the BBC and others to continue strengthening internal editorial checks, listening to a diverse range of expert voices, and prioritising clarity over controversy.

“The public deserves reporting that informs, not misleads. We will continue to hold media organisations to that standard”.