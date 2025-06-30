BBC shown to be 'morally bankrupt' over Kneecap Glastonbury broadcast - Gaston

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has criticised the BBC's coverage of Belfast rappers Kneecap at the Glastonbury festival.

​​The BBC has shown itself to be “morally bankrupt” by showing an edited version of a Kneecap performance at Glastonbury – which included a call for people to riot outside a court, Timothy Gaston has said.

The TUV MLA has said that the corporation has now “forfeited any right to lecture anyone” about bonfires, parades or “a loyalist song played too loudly” during the upcoming Twelfth of July celebrations.

Referencing an upcoming appearance by bandmate Liam Og O hAnnaidh [Mo Chara] during the group’s set at Glastonbury in Saturday, a band member said “If anybody is available on 20th August at Westminster, we’ll go to support Mo Chara. We’ll start a riot outside the courts”.

He later rowed back from that statement, saying “I don’t want anybody to start a riot. No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine, cos that’s what it’s all about”.

MrO hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was recently charged with a terror offence over comments made on stage – a charge he denies.

The BBC said it edited the group’s concert “to ensure the content falls within the limits of artistic expression in line with our editorial guidelines”.

Mr Gaston said: “The BBC has shown itself to be morally bankrupt.

“Last week, a member of the band Kneecap stood on a Glastonbury stage — before tens of thousands — and called for a riot outside a court where another member of the band is due to stand trial on terrorism charges.

“And what did the BBC do? Not only did it platform the band it chose to broadcast that call to disorder. It was there on iPlayer for all to see, promoted by a publicly funded broadcaster”.

Robbie Butler MLA, Deputy Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, says the group’s behaviour cannot be dismissed “as mere artistic expression”.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “It’s concerning that some politicians, journalists, and commentators defend such rhetoric while swiftly condemning other divisive acts, like the sectarian message on a bonfire mattress.

“Wrong is wrong, and consistency is crucial”.