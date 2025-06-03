'Bizarre' spending on private car for civil service chief queried - as MLA raises Executive Office 'culture'

Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady, pictured here at Belfast Pride in 2023.

Jayne Brady’s use of a private car in Washington while ministers used public transport has been branded “bizarre” and raised questions about the culture at Stormont – as MLAs ask how the spending was justified.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the News Letter revealed that the Head of the Civil Service (HOCS) was ferried around Washington by a driver during St Patrick’s Day events, while the health and communities ministers used taxis and public transport.

Ms Brady did not travel with Emma Little-Pengelly in a vehicle hired for the deputy First Minister and her officials – despite working for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the story, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has urged caution in how taxpayers money is spent – while Ulster Unionist Steve Aiken says Ms Brady seems “immune to the need to achieve best value for public monies”.

The TUV’s Timothy Gaston says it “exposes the culture that exists within the Executive Office (TEO)” – and that he sees no reason why Ms Brady couldn’t have travelled with the deputy First Minister.

TEO said a vehicle was arranged to transport the deputy First Minister, her special adviser, private secretary, press officer, photographer, and on occasion the Director of the NI Bureau to events in Washington.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) said transport arrangements in the USA “are always organised by the NI Bureau” and “in line with NICS policy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the NI Bureau in Washington is staffed by civil servants and sits under the TEO. The News Letter asked TEO why neither it nor NICS questioned whether providing a private car for a civil servant was a good use of public funds. There was no response at time of going to print.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley told the News Letter: “It would seem bizarre that the head of the civil service would have a private car during her time in Washington meanwhile some democratically elected politicians did not.

“When engaging internationally, which is so important, we must ensure value for money which should require car pooling where feasible”. Ulster Unionist finance spokesperson Steve Aiken said: “When other ministers and their special advisers were happy to take the Metro and Ubers in Washington DC, the HOCS seems immune to the need to achieve best value for public monies.

“It is important, on occasions for senior civil servants to travel to important overseas events, however the Washington DC St Patrick’s week, when the President’s event was being boycotted by the First Minister and the Justice and Agriculture ministers, the number of civil servants should have been reduced.

“Again another opportunity to reduce costs missed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the issue on the BBC’s Nolan Show, Timothy Gaston MLA said it is important to remember the Ms Brady is the chief civil servant within the Executive Office.

“Let’s not forget that this is the chief civil servant to the first and deputy first minister. I see no reason why when the deputy First Minister had her own car, that if Ms Brady needed to get about that she got about with her deputy first minister.

“I see no reason why when we have Gordon Lyons and Mike Nesbitt utilising public transport, walking between events, getting an Uber where needed – why then we need the head of the civil service getting chauffeured about in her own private car”, the North Antrim MLA said.

The move by Jayne Brady – whose job is to serve ministers – has again raised eyebrows at Stormont, amid concern about her judgement and the remit of her role as a civil servant leading NICS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been a number of controversies around the public sector chief since she took over the role.

These include questions about increased staffing in her office, revealed by the News Letter last week. Spending on office staff has almost doubled compared to when she took over, with additional senior and junior civil servants appointed to jobs.

A Freedom of Information request revealed the cost to the public purse has increased from £487,891 in the year before the current Head of the Civil Service took up the post in 2021, to £848,586 in the last financial year.

In April, relationships at the top of government were labelled “dysfunctional” after this newspaper revealed that HOCS moved Stormont’s top press officer into another role without first consulting the first and deputy first ministers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormont sources described a “personality clash” between Ms Brady and Chris McNabb, who led the Executive’s communications team.

Sources also said the relationship between the pair had deteriorated after disagreements on actions by HOCS which Mr McNabb felt brought the impartiality of the NICS into question.