Booking system ceases at Newtownabbey recycling centre

An appointment system was introduced as part of Covid restrictions in the borough.

Councillors agreed at a meeting of the Operations Committee on Monday evening that appointments at the O’Neill Road site in Newtownabbey and Crumlin Recycling Centre which had remained in place after others were removed have now ceased.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, ID checks will continue to ensure recycling centres are used by residents of the borough only.

O'Neill Road Recycling Centre. (Pic Google).

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster asked for an appointment system to be reinstated during the Christmas holiday period when usage of household recycling centres in the borough can result in traffic congestion.

A report to the committee said: “The appointment system has been effective in controlling the number of users on both sites and has enabled social distancing to be maintained.

“Feedback from residents has generally been positive, with both traffic and public managed effectively.”

Airport SDLP councillor Alderman Thomas Burns commented: “Now we are getting back to normality, it is good we are moving on this. Older people did not like the system.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter