British government must return EU act of good faith over the Protocol - McGlone

SDLP Rural Communities Spokesperson Patsy McGlone has said the British government must return the EU’s act of good faith in negotiations over the Protocol.

He was speaking after the EU extended grace periods around the sale of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland from Britain.

Mr McGlone said the move would be a relief to those in the sector.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “The news of an extension for the grace period around purchasing veterinary medicines in the North will be warmly welcomed by those in the sector who had concerns around the availability of these products, with no permanent solution in place.

SDLP Rural Communities Spokesperson Patsy McGlone.

"Vets and our agricultural industry in particular rely on these medicines to keep animals safe and well and this move from the EU will provide certainty going forward as negotiations on the Protocol continue.

“Extending these grace periods is another act of good faith from the EU who have bent over backwards throughout the Brexit process to reach agreed solutions when issues have presented themselves.

"They have done much of the heavy lifting in these negotiations and it’s time that the British government respond in kind so that a deal can be struck on the Protocol in the near future.