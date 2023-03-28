Register
British Government should honour commitment to fully replace EU funds – SF

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the British Government to end the cliff-edge facing community and voluntary groups and live up to its commitment to fully replace EU funding.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:57 BST

Calling for proper investment in public services, Mr Gildernew said: “The crisis facing many of our community and voluntary groups resulting from a culmination of lost EU funds and Tory Budget cuts is deeply concerning.

“Funding for jobs and vital community services, including support for children and young people, and programmes for special educational needs and disability will be lost in the coming days without an urgent intervention from the British Government.

“The British Government must live up to commitments they made to fully replace EU funding and end the cliff-edge facing workers and vital community services now.

Colm Gildernew MLA.
“We should have local ministers in place and working together in the Executive to protect vital community services and it’s totally unacceptable that the DUP’s blockade is preventing this from happening.”

Sinn Fein DUP