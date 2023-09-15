Carrickfergus DUP representative Cheryl Brownlee has been selected by the party to take up the East Antrim seat vacated by long-serving MLA David Hilditch.

Mr Hilditch, who represented the constituency at Stormont since 1998, announced on September 8 that he was stepping down from the role due to ill-health.

The Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland David Marshall confirmed today (September 15) that Cheryl Brownlee has been returned to serve as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for the East Antrim constituency

Commenting on the appointment, DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said: “I am delighted that Cheryl will be our new East Antrim MLA.

New East Antrim DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee alongside party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP. (Pic: DUP).

"Over nearly 10 years as a councillor Cheryl has represented the people of Carrickfergus with enthusiasm and energy. Having worked alongside David Hilditch in his constituency office she knows the issues facing people on the ground across East Antrim.

"I know Cheryl has always been driven by a desire to help the community she comes from and represents, whether as an elected representative or as an on-call firefighter. She is part of a new generation of DUP representatives coming through our ranks and will be a very valuable part of our Assembly team.”

Mrs Brownlee, who served two terms as Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim between 2017 and 2019, stated: “I am pleased and honoured to take up a new role as MLA for East Antrim.

"I want to continue the tradition of hard work and delivery set down by David Hilditch over many years and to see this area grow and prosper. I want to thank Sir Jeffrey and the wider party for their trust and support and I look forward to representing all the people of East Antrim.”

Congratulating the new MLA, East Antrim DUP MLA Sammy Wilson said: “Cheryl is a fantastic councillor and a worker for the people of Carrick. She was involved in community work before she stood for election and she has never changed that focus throughout her time as a councillor.