Spokesperson Glenn Moore said in a statement following the attack: "Recently I have had occasion to highlight the attacks on Innishrush where residents have had to resort to makeshift barriers in an effort to stop those who have sought to intimidate residents with fireworks and Republican chanting late at night and in the early hours.

"Now we have a hall seriously damaged in what was clearly a deliberate attack upon the Protestant and Unionist community.

“Condemnation from politicians would be welcome in so far as it goes but we need more. Recently Ms O’Neill who is an MLA for the area, refused to condemn the glorification of the IRA in sick songs which have in the aftermath been deployed by Republicans seeking to intimidate the minority community in Mid Ulster.

TUV Mid Ulster spokesperson Glenn Moore.

"You cannot celebrate those who murdered Orangemen in Orange Halls one day and condemn attacks on Orange Halls the next.

“The rhetoric of wider Republicanism can not be divorced from tonight’s disgraceful attack. Society and the media need to face up to that and challenge toxic Republicanism much more robustly”.

Advertisement

Detectives have launched an investigation into the arson attack at Aghagaskin Road, Magherafelt, which they say was a hate crime.

They have appealed to anyone with information about the incident on Sunday afternoon to get in touch with them