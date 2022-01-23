Call for historic pension underpayments to be resolved

Mrs Barton said: “The DWP estimates it has underpaid 134,000 pensioners, mostly women, over £1bn of their state pension entitlement, with some errors dating as far back as 1985.

“The long-term underpayment of state pensioners, an unknown number of whom will have died without receiving what they were owed, is disgraceful and requires urgent resolution.

“Many people who were owed money from this process have since died, there doesn’t appear to be any provision as to how to deal with this situation for the families of loved ones that have passed away and were underpaid.”

Rosemary Barton MLA.

The Department for Work and Pensions are identifying customers who have been underpaid State Pension in accordance with the law.