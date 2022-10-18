SDLP member Councillor Kerri Martin was responding to figures released by the Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, in reply to a question by her party colleague Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone on the Housing Executive's waiting list for the district.

There are 362 applicants currently waiting for social housing in Cookstown, out of approximately 1300 applicants across the Mid Ulster District Council area.

Councillor Martin said: “The figures released by the Communities Minister show that, unsurprisingly, Cookstown is, by far, the preferred area for applicants for housing to the Housing Executive in Mid Ulster. 362 applicants are currently waiting for social housing in Cookstown, out of approximately 1300 applicants across Mid Ulster.

SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin says individuals and families have been waiting for years to find a home in Cookstown.

“There is a clear need for more affordable social housing in Cookstown, as there has been for a number of years. Each application on the waiting list represents a family or individual currently in an inappropriate housing situation, and that list is likely to continue to grow.

“Despite this there has been a lack of appropriate action by the Sinn Féin Communities Minister to address the social housing need in Cookstown.

Advertisement

“Just 15 new social housing units are currently under construction in Cookstown this year, and only 15 more are scheduled to be started next year. Of those one will be suitable for wheelchair use.

“The SDLP has repeatedly warned the Communities Minister that her housing plan is completely inadequate.

“Families in Mid Ulster are continuing to live in overcrowded properties and people with disabilities are still in properties wholly unsuitable to their needs.

“Many individuals and families have been waiting for years. They face an even longer wait and many will have already given up hope of finding a home of their own."

Councillor Martin said the Communities Minister needs to take action on this issue and get people off the waiting list.

She added: "People are in need of an affordable home now. They deserve more than vague promises.”

Advertisement