Campbell critical of A6 delays

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured with Juan Rodriguez-Altonaga Martinez (Contracts Manager) and Michael Troughton (Project Director) representing the Contractor Joint Venture of Sacyr, Wills Bros Ltd and Somague.

Speaking this week Mr Campbell said: “The A6 had a Ministerial visit last week with lots of photos and videos featuring SDLP Minister Nicola Mallon but no date for opening.

“This is despite my having written on several occasions specifically asking if the original ‘Spring 2022’ date for completion which her Department had made in writing, would be met.

“The project will be transformational for those who will use it when it is eventually completed but there was no explanation whatever for the delay, just welcoming ‘progress’ on the scheme.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell.

“Her statement even said “The pavement construction is also progressing well with more than 30% of the surface course already laid along the main carriageway.

“So the biggest roads scheme in Northern Ireland in the past three years which was scheduled to be finished has an element which is now only “more than 30%” done.”

Mr Campbell was also critical of the Department for Infrastructure’s record on MOT and PSV test with drivers facing long delays for dates.

“The North and North-West of Northern Ireland needs this massive road upgrade finished as it has cost over £220 million and delay is costing investment,” he said.

“But it’s just not the A6. Roads maintenance is a mess. Many rural roads are dangerous as sizeable potholes force road users to cross to the wrong side of the road. Beyond roads infrastructure,

“Minister Mallon also has responsibility for MoTs, driving tests and PSVs. It would be easier for young people to get a Glastonbury ticket than a driving test appointment and MOTs are worse.

“The coach and taxi sectors were up against the wall before the Minister could get a Covid support scheme together.

“Indeed her focus was more on blaming other Ministers instead of getting on with the job.