Diane Dodds had been seeking information from the Health Minister Robin Swann on what actions he has taken to implement the recommendations of the Cass Review into children's gender services. Mr Swann says his department "will meet with clinicians and stakeholders in the coming weeks to consider the Review recommendations".

The Upper Bann MLA has also questioned whether Robin Swann has met with the “LGBT sector” on the review – after Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson called for the organisations’ involvement last week.

In a discussion on puberty blockers, Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson said the “priority in this area has to be ensuring that trans individuals get the appropriate care”. He asked Mr Swann to “commit to engaging further with the LGBT sector and children’s rights organisations before pursuing any further change in this area”.

The Cass report looked at the evidential basis for what is euphemistically called “gender affirming healthcare” by supporters – practices which include prescribing puberty blockers to children. The term includes practices such as mastectomies for those questioning their gender.

Diane Dodds – DUP health spokesperson – said: “On foot of the damning Cass Review recommendations being published, I felt the Minister would be alive to the ramifications and may have taken some immediate action to safeguard children in NI but his answer to my urgent question leaves further unanswered questions.

“This Cass report merits detailed consideration by the Department of Health and the Minister should press this case home with his officials. The provision of puberty blockers to children cannot now be described as ‘normal healthcare’. I have submitted a further series of questions asking Minister Swann to what extent puberty blockers and any other hormonal treatments have been and are being prescribed.

“When Dr Cass is describing some of the approaches to gender medicines as being built on ‘remarkably weak evidence” and ‘Shakey foundations’, then it is high time we had clear unambiguous statements from Minister Swann about what his Department is doing.

“This is a time for clear leadership and time to base decisions on medical evidence rather than the loudest campaign voice. I have also asked the Minister, on foot of him confirming he has had no discussions with his counterparts in London about the Cass Review, what exchanges there have been between his Department and other interest groups including those representatives of the LGBT sector.”

Critics, including gay rights groups, have criticised the “ideological” influence of LGBT groups on healthcare.

Dr David Bell – a former consultant psychiatrist at the Tavistock gender identity clinic in London has previously said that LGBT+ groups had promoted “the kind of agendas which I’ve been saying are doing such damage”.