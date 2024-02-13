Childcare provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking during the debate Mrs Dodds said: “I welcome the cross party support for an early education and child care strategy for Northern Ireland. Childcare costs are too high and are preventing parents from returning to the work place and putting an intolerable burden on working families. We are the only part of the United Kingdom without a plan to help with childcare and ensure that parents can return to the work place. It is essential that this is rectified.

"However, a childcare strategy is a long-term project and while this is being progressed it is necessary that first steps are taken in resolving this very important issue.

"I acknowledge that the full strategy should embrace all of our children. However, given that this is likely to take a lengthy process I believe that we should take some initial steps that would release the pressure on some families.

"Across Northern Ireland we have far too much of a lottery around the hours that children are offered in their pre-school year. Standardising this to a common 22.5 hours per week would be an important step forward. Again, many schools offer wrap around care but there is no common approach to this. Greater coherence on this from the Department would benefit many families.

"Addressing the crisis in child care provision must also look at issues around the sustainability and capacity within the childcare sector. This too will require additional funding from the Executive.