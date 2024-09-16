Childcare subsidy for almost 900 childen in Upper Bann

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann DUP Assembly Member Diane Dodds MLA has welcomed details provided by Education Minister Paul Givan in a response to an Assembly Question she had tabled, that 880 children from the Upper Bann constituency have been approved for the Childcare Subsidy scheme

“I am delighted that almost 900 children from Upper Bann will receive the new Childcare Subsidy. It is pleasing that Upper Bann, after Lagan Valley and South Belfast, has the third highest take-up across the province accounting for 8% of the eleven and a half thousand recipients overall," she said.

"The Childcare Subsidy Scheme is a new initiative brought forward by the DUP team, after we had made childcare a key element of our Assembly manifesto. The families of these children will receive a 15% subsidy, with reductions in their childcare bills from this month.

"Childcare is a huge financial burden for many families and the new scheme aims to help reduce that and make it easier for parents to return to work or remain in the workforce. The numbers signing up reinforce how important an issue it is locally. This scheme alone will not tackle the problem of affordable childcare for everyone, but it is a welcome step forward. We recognise there is more to be done.

"By working with the Early Years Organisation as the delivery agent it has meant practical help has been brought forward quickly following the Minister’s initial announcement, and 1,300 childcare providers, including daycare, childminders, and playgroups signed up to offer the scheme to parents. Making childcare more affordable has been a priority for the DUP, and I am pleased that this scheme will deliver on that commitment for hard-working families in Upper Bann."