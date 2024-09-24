City and growth deals must proceed
Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd and Cllr Kevin Savage joined MLAs and Councillors from across the political spectrum at Stormont in support of City & Growth Deals.
Mr O’Dowd said: “These deals will create jobs and support businesses. MLAs and the Executive are United in support of these projects.
“The British Government should release the funding without further delay."
Cllr Savage followed by saying: “There are ambitious plans afoot which all parties on the Councils involved have worked hard to bring together.
“The British Government must listen to the collective voices of elected representatives and allow these plans to proceed.”
