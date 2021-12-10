Cllr McAuley is new DUP Group Lead

Councillor McAuley took over from Alderman John Finlay who assumed the role temporarily after Limavady Councillor Aaron Callan stood down at the start of the month.

Following his appointment, the Ballymoney councillor said: “Firstly I would like to thank Aaron Callan for all the work that he has done over the past two-and-a-half years and I have no doubt his experience will be required and appreciated moving forward.

“The group lead position is not something that I ever aspired to but everything happens for a reason and like anything I take on, the role will get my full commitment and effort.

“The DUP councillors on Causeway Coast & Glens Council have a vast range of experience, capabilities and interests which together forms a partnership with the strength to deliver on issues right across the borough and it’s now my job to help steer us through the many challenges that lie ahead.”