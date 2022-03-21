Cllr Quigley to stand in Assembly elections

Councillor Quigley said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve the people of the area where I was born, lived, worked and raised my five children.

“During my time as an elected representative I have stood up for integrity within the Causeway coast and Glens Council chamber and faced some opposition along the way.

“Now, more than ever, we need leaders who will hold those in positions of power to account and ensure transparency and good governance for the people we are elected to serve.

Stephanie Quigley

“As health service waiting lists are at an all-time high, we need pragmatic leaders who can look beyond party politics and ensure that patient care becomes a priority. Having worked in the health service as a podiatrist, for over 22 years, I know first-hand the impact of efficient and quality care.

“As we continue to experience the detrimental impact of housing shortages, I will continue to endeavour to secure affordable homes for all. I believe that suitable housing is fundamental right that should be provided to all.”

Cllr Quigley has a special interest in homelessness and people in housing stress, lobbying for more affordable and social housing. She has also been vocal about the protection of key services, especially maternity, to remain in the Causeway Hospital.

One of the first initiatives that she introduced to the Borough was The Street Pastors Project bringing local people together from every denomination, training them to go put on the streets to take care of people enjoying the night-time economy.

She is well known for her local charity work, travelling to refugee camps in Calais during the Syrian crisis bringing essential aid. She has also travelled to Zomba in Malawi after fundraising for much needed bicycle ambulances in rural villages.

She recently coordinated the Ukrainian Refugee appeal in the North West which resulted in three 40-foot lorries being sent to Eastern Poland bringing aid to the people displaced by the war in the Ukraine.