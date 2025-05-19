Cookstown: planning variation will facilitate the early occupation of new Holy Trinity College building
Site works will include the provision of a bus area, a car park, and drop-off turning areas.
The planning variation will facilitate the early occupation of the new school building for a period of no more than nine months, prior to the completion of all site works.
After completion of the site works, the turning/drop-off area will remain open at all times to allow pupils to be dropped off and collected from the Chapel Street school.
Planning officers explained in their report they are satisfied with the temporary arrangements currently in place in terms of car-parking facilities, and drop-off/pick-up points for pupils: “The school currently has an agreement with a nearby landowner for the provision of a temporary staff car park, which will remain in place until all site works are complete.
“Therefore, there will not be any increase in current vehicle numbers or trip generations during the nine-month period for the Phase 2 works.
“School buses will continue to drop-off and pick-up pupils from Chapel Street, as they presently do. The contractor will hoard off a safe passageway through the Phase 2 site, to allow access and egress between the new school and Chapel Street.
“Under the previous approval, the impact of the development in terms of transport and sustainable travel were taken into consideration, with a thorough traffic assessment being presented and accepted.
“With the submission of the interim arrangements to DfI, and these being accepted, I consider that adequate provision for car parking and appropriate servicing arrangements have been put in place, all complying with the objectives of Planning Policy Statement 3.
“Due to the consultation response from DfI Roads, it is my opinion that the variation of this condition is reasonable and acceptable.”
The new 16,000m2 educational facility will accommodate 1,300 pupils.
The recommendation to approve the planning variation was proposed by Cllr Kerri Martin (SDLP, Cookstown DEA) at a recent Planning meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, with Cllr Dan Kerr (Independent, Torrent DEA) seconding it.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter