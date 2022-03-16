Loading...

Cost of health and wellbeing hub to increase by £1.5m

Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed the proposed cost of a new health and well being hub has increased by £1.5 m, writes Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:29 pm

In July, the council confirmed it was to undertake a renewed consultation with the local community on plans to develop a £5 million leisure, health and well-being hub at Gortgonis, Coalisland.

However, a spokesperson for the local authority has now confirmed the estimated cost of the project stands at £6.5 million.

At the time, the council acknowledged a pre-application notification process had been undertaken in relation to this project by the council in November 2018 but an error in the advertisement meant the process, including community consultation had to be recommenced. It is understood the project will see a new leisure centre constructed, incorporating a gym, community hall, changing rooms and meeting rooms with planned outdoor facilities.

