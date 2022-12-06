15 photos from the countdown to Christmas in Greenisland
Greenisland began the countdown to Christmas with a evening of song and sparkle as the festive lights were switched on.
By Terry Ferry
20 minutes ago
The event at Greenisland Community Centre featured performances from Silverstream Primary School and Greenisland Primary School choirs.
There was also be a very special visit from Santa, who was joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, for the Christmas tree lights switch-on.
