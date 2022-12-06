Register
Christmas fun with Santa at Greenisland.

15 photos from the countdown to Christmas in Greenisland

Greenisland began the countdown to Christmas with a evening of song and sparkle as the festive lights were switched on.

By Terry Ferry
20 minutes ago

The event at Greenisland Community Centre featured performances from Silverstream Primary School and Greenisland Primary School choirs.

There was also be a very special visit from Santa, who was joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, for the Christmas tree lights switch-on.

1. Christmas memories

Thumbs up for the festive season.

Photo: Contributed

2. Christmas memories

The choirs from Greenisland PS and Silverstream PS singing seasonal favourites.

Photo: Contributed

3. Christmas memories

A Silverstream pupil helping to tell the Christmas story.

Photo: Contributed

4. Christmas memories

There was a strong turnout from the community for the festive celebration.

Photo: Contributed

