70 new social homes confirmed for Strabane

An artist's impression of the new social housing at Evish Road in Strabane.

The development will deliver a mix of homes, including a blend of three-bedroom and two-bedroom houses, alongside one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The proposals, which were granted permission at the Council’s planning committee in March, will see the redevelopment of this vacant brownfield site for a long term sustainable use that will bring wide ranging social and economic benefits for the local area.

Paul McGettigan, Managing Director of McGettigan Homes Ltd said: “As a local house builder, we are delighted to see our plans approved by the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

“There is a clear need for high-quality social homes in the Strabane area and we hope the approval of these plans will go some way to alleviating current levels of housing stress.”

The approved scheme has been designed by RPP Architects. The layout and approved house types, which provide a contemporary approach to housing design, will create a high quality living environment for prospective residents as well as making a positive contribution to the local streetscape of Mount Carmel Heights and Evish Road.

Kevin Rainey from RPP Architects said: “We are pleased to see planning permission secured for this important scheme and look forward to the designs for the new Evish Road development come to fruition in the coming years. These new houses and apartments will offer future residents comfortable, modern homes situated in a prime residential location within the wider Strabane community.”