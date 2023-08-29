A council is to highlight its concerns and offer sympathy to PSNI officers worried about a tragic data breach

A Northern Ireland council is to highlight its concerns of potential death threats to the PSNI following a “tragic” data breach now in the “hands of terrorists”.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh chairman of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has expressed his “deep regret” as personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published earlier this month in response to a Freedom of Information request.

An independent review, led by Peter O’Doherty, an assistant commissioner at City of London Police, will now publish an initial report on the data breach within a month and a full report by the end of November.

Lisburn South DUP councillor, Alan Givan, said: “At the last meeting of the PCSP, I as chair expressed to Superintendent Kelly Moore and to Chief Inspector Ian McCormack our deep regret at the data breach, which they have experienced.

Chair of Lisburn PSCP Cllr Alan Givan. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

“The loss of so much sensitive, personal information of PSNI officers and support workers in our district.

“I propose that Mr Mayor would write a letter of concern and support on behalf of us all to the Superintendent, reassuring her that our thoughts are with her and with her staff and support workers and also their families, that at this time have been put in to a very worrying position.

“Also to write to the NI Police Federation Chairman, Mr Liam Kelly and express our deep concern, regret and sympathy to all of the officers of the PSNI throughout our province.”

He added: “I know from speaking to the Superintendent and to the Chief Inspector that many of the officers and support workers are very worried at this breach of their personal information.

“We now know that this information is in the hands of terrorists, who would seek to harm and injure and perhaps even cause death.

“So, it is a very tragic situation that our police service now finds themselves in.

“A police officer experiences great stress from time to time in carrying out their job and they absolutely do not deserve what has happened to them.