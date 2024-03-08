A councillor has raised concerns that two different census years have been used to calculate community funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports clubs, community and cultural groups across the district have been assessed for financial support by reviewing a breakdown of national census details.

Castlereagh South Sinn Fein Councillor Ryan Carlin said: “This is a good programme, however I would have some issues around the numbers used in evaluation of funds.

“The 2021 census figures have been used for the DEAs overall population statistics, but the 2011 census results have been used for the breakdown of religious, political and ethnic groups as well as disability percentages.

Sinn Féin Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Ryan Carlin raised concerns over the census used to allocate community funding. Picture by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.

“Is the earlier census now not out of date?

“Could this have affected any outcomes when we are thinking of things such as good relations projects as well as funding for disability projects? Should alternative figures not have been used?”