A councillor has raised safety concerns after a report of overcrowding at Dundonald Ice Bowl

Serious public safety concerns have been raised over an alleged “overcrowding” issue at Dundonald Ice Bowl with a city councillor warning there could have been “catastrophic” consequences.

The local authority, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, has now pledged to investigate the situation with Council officials saying the facility is seeing large numbers of visitors thanks to the popularity of the ITV show Dancing on Ice.

Lisburn South DUP councillor, Alan Givan told a recent meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council: “I have a real concern over a safety issue last Saturday during the handover at 3pm, when it was absolutely jam packed in the reception area, where the boots are organised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ice rink was clear, but the people in the reception area were packed in like sardines in a tin. There was particular fear amongst people, of what would happen if someone was to have shouted ‘fire’.

Safety fears at Dundonald Ice Bowl. Pic by Google

“There were children and families there. This could have had catastrophic consequences.

"The safety policy needs to be looked at on the number of people allowed in the reception area during this handover period.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

An official from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council responded by stating: “The Ice Bowl is very popular at this time of year as many people are fans of Dancing on Ice (TV show). During this time there is a great number of people coming through the doors.

Councillor Alan Givan expresses concerns over safety at Dundonald Ice Bowl