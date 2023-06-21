Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

A grandstand at Down Royal racecourse is signed off some four years after application

Punters at Down Royal Racecourse will officially take their seats on a new Grandstand following a four year delay on safety approval by a local authority.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ in accordance with a NI safety of sports grounds order.The environment and sustainability committee was presented with a report on the stand, to accommodate over 2,300 people.

A LCCC officer said: “The council received an application from the responsible person at Down Royal Racecourse for a Regulated Stand Certificate in April 2019.“Due to the impacts of Covid 19 and maintenance work being carried out to the stand at the racecourse, the application process has only recently been completed. “The new stand brings the total spectator number to approximately 8,670.

Read More
Down Rally to gain fanzone and champagne finish in Lisburn city centre
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ for a new stand at the Down Royal Racecourse. Pic Credit: LDRLisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ for a new stand at the Down Royal Racecourse. Pic Credit: LDR
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ for a new stand at the Down Royal Racecourse. Pic Credit: LDR
Most Popular

New chair of the council’s planning , Alliance Alderman Martin Gregg added: “Council wants people to come to Down Racecourse and be able to relax and enjoy the spectacle in a safe environment.

Related topics:Castlereagh City CouncilLCCCLisburn