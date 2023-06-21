A grandstand at Down Royal racecourse is signed off some four years after application

Punters at Down Royal Racecourse will officially take their seats on a new Grandstand following a four year delay on safety approval by a local authority.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ in accordance with a NI safety of sports grounds order.The environment and sustainability committee was presented with a report on the stand, to accommodate over 2,300 people.

A LCCC officer said: “The council received an application from the responsible person at Down Royal Racecourse for a Regulated Stand Certificate in April 2019.“Due to the impacts of Covid 19 and maintenance work being carried out to the stand at the racecourse, the application process has only recently been completed. “The new stand brings the total spectator number to approximately 8,670.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ for a new stand at the Down Royal Racecourse. Pic Credit: LDR

Advertisement

Advertisement