A grandstand at Down Royal racecourse is signed off some four years after application

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has signed off on a ‘Regulated Stand Certificate’ in accordance with a NI safety of sports grounds order.The environment and sustainability committee was presented with a report on the stand, to accommodate over 2,300 people.
A LCCC officer said: “The council received an application from the responsible person at Down Royal Racecourse for a Regulated Stand Certificate in April 2019.“Due to the impacts of Covid 19 and maintenance work being carried out to the stand at the racecourse, the application process has only recently been completed. “The new stand brings the total spectator number to approximately 8,670.
New chair of the council’s planning , Alliance Alderman Martin Gregg added: “Council wants people to come to Down Racecourse and be able to relax and enjoy the spectacle in a safe environment.