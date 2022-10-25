A Lisburn and Castlereagh DUP Councillor has issued a 'warning' to a Sinn Fein MP

Castlereagh East, Alderman David Drysdale, chairman of group ARC 21 reacted to a tweet by West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley MP at the weekend. The republican, who is also a lawyer, posted a message on her Twitter account regarding the current Conservative party leadership race to advance her calls for a border poll. It read: “Whoever replaces Liz Truss will have no mandate in Ireland and will never serve the interests of the Irish people. It’s time to set a date for a referendum on Irish unity.” The tweet to Ms Begley’s 9,375 followers sparked some strong debate from across the community divide with almost 1,700 likes and 222 responses.The MP was found in the latest audit report to have claimed £182,548,57 from UK government expenses (1 Feb 2020 to 31 Jan 2021). Lisburn and Castlereagh elected representative, Alderman Drysdale reacted to the call for the border poll with his own claims of victory and a possible hint towards the MP’s expenses claim. He tweeted: “Bring it on and order some ice for the bloody nose you will get! Even Republicans stay in the North because they are so well looked after by the British Government.”