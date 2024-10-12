A Lisburn industrial estate has gained council support for a reduction in its carbon footprint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major green investment for Lisburn industry has been “cautiously” approved in the wake of thousands of jobs lost as the last blast furnace in Britain shut down.

The Knockmore Hill/Lissue industrial area has been selected as one of the four industrial cluster projects within NI to reduce its carbon footprint.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) regeneration committee agreed its support for the Invest NI led project.

Despite concerns raised on potential industry job losses, others heralded a greener generation with Lisburn as the potential centre for a renewable hub in NI.

Alderman Martin Gregg said: “Ultimately, this has to be welcomed to an area of LCCC and wouldn’t it be fantastic if this was the seed needed to grow a renewable industry in this area.“Lisburn could be the axis for the rest of Northern Ireland, it would be ideal for a renewables industry hub to be located.”A council report stated the industrial decarbonisation planning process will begin with Invest NI appointing an energy consultant to carry out energy surveys with businesses registered to be part of the industrial cluster.

Plans will include energy efficiency, carbon reduction solutions, infrastructure planning and funding availability.

A further reach out to all the businesses in the Knockmore Hill/Lissue will also be undertaken.Alderman James Baird added: “We would need to be cautious on this for such a major industrial area in this district.

“We have seen in the last week the shutting down of the last steel works in Britain.

“Simply put, it was closed down due to its carbon footprint. We would not want to encourage decarbonisation in Lisburn to the point that industrial businesses are forced to close.”

A council officer responded: “Any future planning may be influenced by the recommendations made, but there is no direct connection.

“There is absolutely no suggestion of forcing any closures, but there would be a focus on green targets.

"So, not short term change, but long term.”

Britain’s biggest steelworks ended production, when the final blast furnace at Port Talbot in Wales closed after more than 100 years of steelmaking, at a cost of almost 3,000 jobs.