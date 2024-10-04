A Lisburn mum's campaign for post-19 year of age support to SEN people has been supported by her local authority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn mother’s campaign for special educational needs (SEN) provision for adults has been given the cross party support of her local authority.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) communities and wellbeing committee unanimously signed off on a motion for ‘Caleb’s Cause’, seeking new care packages for young SEN adults at post 19 years of age.

The campaign was established by mum-of-three Alma White, whose teenage son Caleb has complex special needs. The 16-year-old has autism, ADHD and sensory and learning difficulties.

Castlereagh South Alliance Councillor Martin McKeever highlighted the motion, saying: “At its core Caleb’s Cause aims to close the disparity in opportunities for young adults with disabilities accessing further education opportunities and to develop as individuals.

Councillor Jonathan Craig has voiced his support for 'Caleb's Cause'. Pic credit: LCCC

“Caleb’s Cause calls for the introduction of legislation to bring in post-19 education health and care plans for these young people.

“I ask the council to write to the Ministers for Economy, Health and Education urging them to consider introducing legislation and furthermore asks them to prioritise cross-departmental collaboration on planning and implementing any changes.”

The motion has also agreed to light up the council HQ at Lagan Valley Island in blue and purple in a show of solidarity with Caleb’s Cause.

As Cllr McKeever was a non-committee member, the motion was officially proposed by his party colleague, Alderman Aaron McIntrye. Alma’s ground-breaking Caleb’s Cause is calling on Stormont to introduce post-19 legislation for all young people with additional needs.

Currently in Northern Ireland educational needs provision stops at 19 year of age and there is nothing to replace it unlike other parts of the UK.

Mums like Alma, a qualified classroom assistant, say young adults with a dual diagnosis of autism and learning disabilities are being denied legal protection and statutory services once they leave school and treated as if they are invisible.

LCCC committee chairperson, Jonathan Craig (DUP) added: “This is a particular motion that pulls at my heartstrings.

“As mayor, my chosen charity was Autism NI, of which I was then made a lifetime honorary member.

“I have sat with parents in Northern Ireland, I have seen them in tears, parents who are afraid of what will happen to their children when they become young adults.”