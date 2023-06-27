A Lisburn special school governor has criticised a Stormont “boycott” in the wake of a special needs education funding crisis.

The Education Authority (EA) has publicly warned of a “significant shortfall” in places for nursery and primary one pupils in special schools across Northern Ireland.

A surge in demand for more than an additional 850 special educational needs places has caused a “huge amount” of worried parents scrambling for their children’s admission.

Lisburn South Alliance councillor, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “As a governor for Parkview Special School, I know first-hand the essential role special schools play. “It is appalling to hear that special schools may not be able to provide nursery placements to pupils for the next academic year.

Alderman Amanda Grehan pictured in 2021 taking up a position on the Parkview Special School Board of Governors. Pic Credit: Alliance Party

“It is unacceptable that children with special educational needs are collateral damage thanks to the current political stalemate.

“I am being contacted by a huge amount of concerned parents on a daily basis, who are worried sick that their children will not have a nursery or school place come this September.

“Children have a fundamental right to education and any move to remove some nursery places is a failure on behalf of the Education Authority.

“They and their parents deserve support, and instead, they are having to fight every inch of the way for everything.“The DUP needs to end its boycott and restore a reformed Executive, before these children are left further behind.”

The Local Democracy Service contacted the EA for an update on the admissions situation.

Una Turbitt, the EA’s Interim Director for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We absolutely recognise that this is an extremely anxious time for those parents and children waiting for the confirmation of a school place.

“All children with statements are equally entitled to a place which is appropriate to meet their needs.

“We would like to reassure parents that those children with profound special educational and medical needs will still be offered a special school place.

“The (SEN) placement process for Primary 7 pupils is reaching conclusion with the majority of pupils already placed.

“Families still awaiting confirmation of placement will be contacted during the week commencing June 26, 2023.”

She added: “In identified areas of high demand, the focus is now on the placement of Primary 1 pupils requiring a special school place.

“Consequently, this may mean that some special schools in the areas with the greatest pressure will have a reduced nursery intake this year and more pre-school pupils offered alternative supported provision in other settings.

“This could be in a specialist class within a mainstream setting or in a mainstream class with a package of support that ensures their needs arefully met.

“Please be assured that we are working to ensure that all pre-school children with SEN will still be offered a place which provides the additional support they need to maximise the potential of their pre-school year. “I want to acknowledge the patience and understanding of the families impacted and the support being provided by school principals in this very challenging situation.