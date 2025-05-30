A Lisburn tribute to American escaped slave Fredrick Douglass is set to go ahead
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) approved a motion in March 2024 to undertake a feasibility study to pay tribute to 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
However, Councillor Pat Catney raised concerns that a trust in Douglass’ name had yet to receive communication from the council over a year later.
He said: “There was a motion passed last year concerning Frederick Douglass, the escaped slave. “Now, that was many, many months ago. We have spoken with Lisburn First Presbyterian Church. They are happy with a window to go out facing Market Square.
“But, there seems to be a lack of movement because I myself got in touch with the trust for Frederick Douglass and they have no contact from any of the officials here at council.
“The point I am trying to make is that this is a win, win situation for the council with the historic moment that happened in Lisburn and it is inclusive of all of us.
“It shows our past history and the caring side of the Presbyterians that we have in Lisburn, who had the foresight to invite an escaped slave to speak here in Lisburn.”
The council debate in 2024 fell short of full approval for a statue with an agreement to consider other tribute options.
Douglass was born into slavery, but managed to escape in 1838 and went on to become a national leader of the abolitionist movement in America, known for his eloquent speeches and writings. In 2023, a statue of the anti-slavery campaigner was unveiled in Belfast in respect of a visit he made to the city in 1845. It was during that same year, that Frederick Douglass addressed Lisburn First Presbyterian Church on December 29, 1845 during his visit to Ireland. Council CEO, David Burns responded: "I was reading a draft report on this just this morning (May 27) and it is coming to the communities and wellbeing committee’s next meeting. “So, you will be pleased to know there will be something for the members to consider then.”
