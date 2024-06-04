A new £7m petrol station and drive-throughs have been approved for Sprucefield despite concerns of road dangers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £7m development has been approved for Sprucefield shopping centre despite concerns for road safety.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee signed off on a greatly reduced application for the retail site on Monday June 3.

Coal and oil distributor, the LCC Group Ltd will construct a ‘Go’ petrol station and car wash as well as a drive through restaurant and coffee pod with 60 operational jobs created.

Councillors asked which outlets are to occupy the drive-thru restaurant and coffee pod but were told by a spokesperson for the developers that it has not been decided yet.

An artist's impression of how the new Sprucefield Petrol Station could look. Pic credit: LDR

An earlier application at almost five times the site space included seven restaurant units, but this was scaled back following talks between the developers and council officers.

Lisburn North Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “The flow of traffic is something of a concern, but outside of that I would find it incredibly difficult to go against the recommendation for approval.”

Councillor Nicholas Trimble added: “I have concerns over access arrangements on to the site, which currently is a terrible situation.

“I still have reservations about this and think there could be a possibility for a better access solution as this one is not ideal.

“This will only be accessible for people coming out of Lisburn going south bound, otherwise people will have to double back and that could cause a traffic incident or collision.

“I can’t sign off on it.” Downshire East Councillor Uel Mackin added: “It is extremely dangerous and I am very concerned, but I will support the application, reluctantly.”