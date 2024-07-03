A war of words breaks out in council chamber as Councillor questions transparency of meetings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A row has erupted in Lagan Valley with a Council chief warning an independent councillor to “stop talking over me”.

The pair clashed after Lisburn independent Councillor Gary Hynds raised questions over an issue set to be discussed at an upcoming full council meeting being heard behind closed doors.

With exchanges on the issue at Lisburn City and Castlereagh District Council getting heated, Cllr Hynds microphone was turned off at one point leaving the elected representative’s protestations about “democratic transparency” inaudible.

The item that was to be discussed was listed on the Council agenda under ‘Review of Adjudication Hearing Decision’ and ‘Lessons Learned’, but no further details were given.

Councillors clash at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council meeting. Pic credit: Jessica Black

Councillor Gary Hynds said: “There is an item coming up in confidential, which I won’t go into, but for the record once again I would like to lodge my grave concerns over the process in this matter and total lack of transparency.”

Mayor, Downshire East Alliance Councillor Kurtis Dickson immediately asked Cllr Hynds to take his seat saying, “we can’t be discussing this”.Cllr Hynds added: “I am not discussing the subject, I am talking regarding the lack of transparency for our hard working ratepayers. I am discussing this in regards of transparency in this council. Is this not a democratic chamber?”

Northern Ireland councils can decide to close the doors to the media and public on certain items regarding the financial or business concerns of any person or the council itself.Although the independent representative continued to attempt to make a point of order from the floor, he was inaudible for the rest of the online streamed meeting, as his microphone was not turned back on. He did, however, gain some support from SDLP Cllr Pat Catney.

He said: “I do have sympathies with what Cllr Hynds is trying to say, with the amount of business that we as a council are putting through confidential. I think we should do it for financial, I can understand all of that, but we need to scrutinise and limit the amount of business that we are putting through this council under private committee.”

A suggestion to close the full council meeting was raised by the second biggest party on the council.

Lisburn South Alliance Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “We are not here to have a back and forward argument with the mayor, it is not the way we work in this chamber.

"Some of us need to learn how the chamber works. Close the meeting now and maybe review how we address things.”

Cllr Hynds requested to be heard again, but Mayor Dickson told him “you are not recognised….I’ll bring in the chief”.

CEO David Burns then stepped in saying “Cllr Hynds, if there is an issue that is in confidential that you think shouldn’t be in confidential, then I suggest we go into confidential and then when it comes to that report you then make your proposal at that point. Cllr Hynds, stop talking over me when I’m talking. I told you the process.

“I would remind all members on policy, that there is an option for any member to make a proposal that another member may not be heard any further. I’ll leave that with members for their consideration.”