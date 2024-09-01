Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council is to seek an update twice each year from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) on safety improvement plans for the A1 dual carriageway.

In light of budget restrictions, the planned upgrade from Loughbrickland to the Hillsborough roundabout can’t be delivered as part of one overall scheme, however options are being explored to deliver this project in smaller phased packages from 2026 onwards.

In a letter to Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, dated May 17, ABC chief executive, Roger Wilson asked for an update on the upgrade plans.

The letter was acknowledged on August 14, with a DfI officer writing: “Apologies for the delay, due to a change in offices your letter was overlooked. The issue you have raised is being considered and a reply will issue shortly.”

Cllr Joy Ferguson (right) and fellow A1 safety campaigner Monica Heaney, whose son Karl was tragically killed on the A1 in May 2018, aged just 27. Picture: Joy Ferguson

Councillor Joy Ferguson (Banbridge DEA), who has long been campaigning for the A1 to be made safer, called on the local authority to write every six months to the DfI to seek updates on the plans.

“Construction is due to start in 2026. We would ask them for a progress update on a six-monthly basis, until construction begins in early 2026.”

Cllr Ferguson’s request for a letter to be sent to DfI, asking for twice-yearly updates, met with universal approval in the Council chamber, and it will be duly acted upon by council officers.

According to NISRA/DfI figures, between 2002 and 2019 alone, there have been 661 collisions and 41 people killed on the Al dual carriageway.