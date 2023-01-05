ABC Council erected more than 50 Christmas trees for festive cheer in 2022

More than 50 Christmas trees were put up by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council in the run-up to Christmas 2022.

In June last year, members the council’s economic development and regeneration committee were told 50 trees would be sourced for use across the borough during the festive season.

All trees and features were erected, tested and switched on by the second week of December.

Plans were also in place for the local authority to spend approximately £60,000 replacing and enhancing festive lighting features across the borough.

Santa makes a big entrance at the Christmas lights switch-on Portadown town centre in the run-up to Christmas 2022. PT47-210.

Following November’s meeting of the committee, where questions were asked about the possibility of Annaghmore, on the outskirts of Loughgall, getting a Christmas tree and festive lights, the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council for a list of the locations whre it had erected Christmas trees.

A spokesperson for the local authority said more than 50 trees had been used by the local authority across the borough this year.

A list of 45 locations in which council trees were located was provided and the spokesperson explained that “additional trees were also placed in areas like Navan Fort taking the number up to 50+”.

In total, six trees of between 10m and 12m in height were planted in the borough’s urban centres – Armagh, Banbridge, Brownlow / Legahory, Dromore, Lurgan and Portadown.

In the legacy Armagh area, the locationsof 15 trees between six and eight metres in height are listed. These trees were located in Blackwatertown, Darkley (permanent tree used), Glenanne, Hamiltonsbawn, Keady, Killylea, Laurelvale, Markethill, Middletown, Milford, Mountnorris, Tandragee, Tynan, Poyntzpass and Richhill.

In the legacy Banbridge area, the local authority provided the location of 10 trees between six and eight metres in height – in Annaclone, Blackskull, Gilford, Katesbridge, Kinallen, Laurencetown, Loughbrickland, Moneyslane, Scarva and Seapatrick.